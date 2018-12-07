Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Won't play against Chargers
Burfict (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
While no longer a dominant force, Burfict has averaged respectable marks of 46 snaps and 5.2 tackles in six games this season. His absence probably won't have much impact on a Cincinnati defense that's been hideous even when healthy. Hardy Nickerson is the best bet to absorb Burfict's vacated snaps, but Vincent Rey and Brandon Bell could also get a look. Nick Vigil is the top IDP play among Bengals linebackers, averaging 7.6 tackles per game in a three-down role.
