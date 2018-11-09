Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Won't play Week 10

Burfict (hip) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burfict sustained the hip injury Week 7 against the Chiefs and was unable to play the following week, and will now miss another game despite the Bengals' Week 9 bye. The 28-year-old has no firm timetable for his return as Jordan Evan and Vincent Rey should continue to see increased snaps with Nick Vigil (knee) also ruled out.