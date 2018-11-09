Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Won't play Week 10

Burfict (hip) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burfict sustained the hip injury Week 7 against the Chiefs and was unable to play the following week, and will now miss another game despite the Bengals' Week 9 bye. The 28-year-old has no firm timetable for his return as Jordan Evan and Vincent Rey should continue to see increased snaps with Nick Vigil (knee) also ruled out.

More News
Our Latest Stories