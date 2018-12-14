Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Won't play Week 15

Burfict (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burfict has yet to clear the concussion protocol from the concussion suffered Week 13 against the Broncos. Hardy Nickerson should see increased usage at middle linebacker as the 28-year-old remains sidelined.

