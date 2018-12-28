Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Won't play Week 17

Burfict (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Burfict didn't practice this week as he has yet to clear the concussion protocol and will finish the year missing three of the last four games. The 28-year-old has seven documented concussions -- including two in the last month -- and will likely reevaluate his long-term outlook with the 2018 season now over for him.

More News
Our Latest Stories