Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Workload undecided for Week 5

The Bengals reinstated Burfict (suspension) to the 53-man roster Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Burfict admitted earlier in the day that he was uncertain how extensively he would be used or if he would play at all Sunday against the Dolphins, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Given Burfict's status as one of the NFL's more productive tacklers since he entered the league in 2012, it's highly unlikely the Bengals would have added him back to the roster this week if they didn't intend to use him right away. That said, the linebacker's conditioning could be an issue coming off a four-week layoff due to the suspension, which had been preceded by his absence for most of training camp while nursing a foot injury. Whether he starts or is used in a rotation at linebacker, Burfict is far from a safe bet to take on a normal snap count, which probably makes it best for fantasy owners in IDP leagues to turn to other options in Week 5.