Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Workload undecided for Week 5
The Bengals reinstated Burfict (suspension) to the 53-man roster Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Burfict admitted earlier in the day that he was uncertain how extensively he would be used or if he would play at all Sunday against the Dolphins, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Given Burfict's status as one of the NFL's more productive tacklers since he entered the league in 2012, it's highly unlikely the Bengals would have added him back to the roster this week if they didn't intend to use him right away. That said, the linebacker's conditioning could be an issue coming off a four-week layoff due to the suspension, which had been preceded by his absence for most of training camp while nursing a foot injury. Whether he starts or is used in a rotation at linebacker, Burfict is far from a safe bet to take on a normal snap count, which probably makes it best for fantasy owners in IDP leagues to turn to other options in Week 5.
More News
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Returns from suspension•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Remains missing from practice•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Missing practice•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Injures foot at practice•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Will not play Thursday•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Medically cleared•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...