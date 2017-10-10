Play

Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Wreaks havoc Sunday

Burfict had 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Bills.

Burfict looked like his usual self in his second game of the season with three tackles for loss and a pass defensed, in addition to his first sack of the season. The Bengals have an upcoming bye week prior to a Week 7 matchup with division rival Pittsburgh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories