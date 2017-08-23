Play

Gilberry is at risk of getting cut before the start of the season, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Bengals loaded up on the defensive line in the draft the last two years, and Gilberry hasn't been all that productive in the pass rush. The team already cut Brandon Thompson (who subsequently signed with the Browns), but another veteran DL could still be on the chopping block.

