Jackson (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Jackson appears to have suffered a concussion during this past Sunday's loss to the Colts, and he'll need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before he can play in a game. The fifth-year cornerback has played nearly every defensive snap this year and performed quite well in the process, allowing an 81.4 passer rating and just 5.9 yards per target. If he's unable to get healthy in time, either LeShaun Sims or Darius Phillips (illness) likely will bump into the starting role.
