Jackson is being evaluated by trainers for a potential concussion.

Jackson left the field at the 3:01 mark of the second quarter, and it remains to be seen if Cincinnati will have to proceed without one of its top corners for the remainder of a Week 16 matchup against the Texans. The 28-year-old has missed just one game all season. If he proves unable to return to Sunday's contest, LeShaun Sims may have to become more involved for the Bengals secondary.

