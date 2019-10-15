Bengals' William Jackson III: Facing multi-week absence
Jackson is expected to be sidelined for at least the next few weeks due to a shoulder injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jackson has started 26 straight games for the Bengals but could now be out for the rest of October because of the shoulder issue. Tony McRae and B.W. Webb should step into starting roles at cornerback with Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) also looking at an extended absence.
