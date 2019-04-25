The Bengals exercised Jackson's fifth-year option for 2020 on Wednesday.

Jackson started all 16 games for the Bengals last season and had 13 passes defensed, though he did not record an interception. The Bengals now have the 26-year-old under contract through 2020, though the option year won't become fully guaranteed until after next season, barring injury. Jackson figures to play a significant role in Cincinnati's secondary again in 2019, but may have more to prove with a new coaching staff.

