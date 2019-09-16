Jackson recorded a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Jackson was leaned on heavily, playing all 72 defensive snaps in this contest. He came through by picking off Jimmy Garoppolo and knocking away another pass. Jackson had double-digit pass breakups in each of his first two seasons, but this was his first interception since 2017.

