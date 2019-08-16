Bengals' William Jackson III: Good to go
Jackson III (undisclosed) played 10 defensive snaps during Thursday's 23-13 preseason win over Washington.
Jackson also played two snaps on special teams. He appears recovered from the undisclosed injury suffered during practice last Thursday. The 2016 first-round pick is primed for a starting role in Cincinnati's secondary opposite Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder).
