Bengals' William Jackson III: Holds questionable designation
Jackson (toe) practiced at full capacity Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Jackson progressed from not practicing Wednesday and being limited Thursday, but he still carries an injury designation because of the possibility of a setback. The second-year pro has been playing a high snap count as the No. 3 Bengals' corner, accruing 14 tackles, one sack, seven pass breakups and a pick six. If he's unable to play, Josh Shaw and KaiVarae Russell will see an increased snap count.
