Bengals' William Jackson III: Misses practice Wednesday
Jackson (toe) isn't practicing Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Jackson sustained a seemingly minor toe injury during last Sunday's game in Tennessee, so it's possible the Bengals are simply giving him the day off in order to fully recover. His level of participation in practice Thursday and Friday will shed more light on the situation.
More News
-
Bengals' William Jackson III: Suffers minor toe injury•
-
Bengals' William Jackson III: Possible Week 1 starter•
-
Bengals' William Jackson III: Fully recovered from pectoral injury•
-
Bengals' William Jackson III: Fully expected to return for spring workouts•
-
Bengals' William Jackson III: Remains on IR•
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...