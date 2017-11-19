Bengals' William Jackson III: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (toe) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Jackson was listed as questionable after putting in a full practice Friday, but will not be available Sunday. The Bengals are also without Adam Jones (concussion), with Josh Shaw and KeiVarae Russell likely to serve as the nickel and dime corners.
