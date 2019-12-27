Play

The Bengals placed Jackson (shoulder) on injured reserve Friday.

Jackson's placement on IR was expected after he was initially ruled out for Week 17. The 2016 first-round pick recorded 37 tackles (26 solo), three defended passes and one interception across 14 contests in 2018.

