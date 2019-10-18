Jackson (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Jackson sustained the shoulder injury last week against Baltimore and is facing a multi-week absence, so he was never expected to play this weekend. It ends a streak of 26 straight starts for the 26-year-old. Darqueze Dennard (knee) is expected to be activated off the PUP list to add some depth at cornerback for the Bengals, since Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) is also sidelined.