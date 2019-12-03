Play

Jackson posted 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Jets.

It was a busy day for the fourth-year cornerback, bringing his tackle total to 31 on the season. Jackson has made improvements in coverage this season with 8.2 yards per target allowed and just one touchdown -- he yielded seven last year. He'll look to slow down the Browns' passing game in Week 14.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories