Bengals' William Jackson III: Practices in full
Jackson (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jackson sat out Week 7's loss to the Jaguars, but he now appears to have put his shoulder injury behind him. Barring any setbacks, the 2016 first-round pick is on track to start Sunday versus the Rams.
