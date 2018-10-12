Bengals' William Jackson III: Questionable for Week 6
Jackson is dealing with a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Jackson was a limited participant at practice this week after he apparently sustained the injury in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. The Bengals can ill afford to be without the 25-year-old as they attempt to contain Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday. Tony McRae and Darqueze Dennard would be in line for increased roles if Jackson is ultimately unable to suit up.
