Jackson is dealing with a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Jackson was a limited participant at practice this week after he apparently sustained the injury in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. The Bengals can ill afford to be without the 25-year-old as they attempt to contain Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday. Tony McRae and Darqueze Dennard would be in line for increased roles if Jackson is ultimately unable to suit up.