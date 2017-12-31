Bengals' William Jackson III: Ready to go Week 17
Jackson (knee) has avoided the inactive list Sunday against the Ravens.
Jackson has been on the field for 60 or more snaps in four consecutive weeks, picking up the work left behind by the placement of Adam Jones (groin) on IR. Look for a similar workload Sunday, as Jackson is in line to start opposite Dre Kirkpatrick.
