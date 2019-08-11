Jackson suffered a tweak during Thursday's practice, and hasn't suited up since, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

It's unclear what sort of injury Jackson is dealing with at this time, but Hobson was quick to point out it's not considered to be serious. Expect the team to not rush one of their top cornerbacks back before he's ready, and in his stead, B.W. Webb will can an increased share of reps.