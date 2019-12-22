Play

Jackson won't return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins after suffering a right shoulder injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Jackson is an every-snap cornerback, so the Bengals may struggle to fill the void. The 2016 first-round pick has accrued 35 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception this year. B.W. Webb and Greg Mabin should be the main beneficiaries of Jackson's absence.

