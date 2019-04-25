Bengals' William Jackson III: Under contract through 2020
The Bengals exercised the fifth-year option on Jackson's contract Wednesday.
Jackson started all 16 games for the Bengals during his third NFL season in 2018, notching 41 tackles, 13 pass breakups and no interceptions. Though he's only produced one turnover thus far in his career, Jackson has received positive marks for his work in coverage and should be locked into a starting role in the Cincinnati secondary through 2020.
