Bengals' William Jackson III: Wears questionable tag
Jackson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson has seen an increased workload since Adam Jones (groin) was placed on injured reserve. In his last four games, he's accrued 12 tackles (nine solo) and six pass breakups. If Jackson is unable to play Sunday, expect Tony McRae to see an increased workload in his place.
