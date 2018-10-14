Bengals' William Jackson III: Will play vs. Steelers
Jackson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Jackson received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but is all set for Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old will have his hands full as the Bengals' secondary attempts to contain Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
