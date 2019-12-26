Play

Jackson (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Browns, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Jackson will likely be placed on injured reserve prior to Sunday's season-finale. With the fourth-year pro sidelined, B.W. Webb is a candidate to play an expanded role on defense Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends