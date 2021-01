Jackson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old suffered the concussion during last week's game against the Texans and won't be available for the season finale. Jackson finishes the 2020 campaign with 45 tackles (39 solo), 11 passes defensed and one interception in 14 games, and he's poised to hit free agency in the offseason.