Jackson (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional contest against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson will need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before taking the field, until which time LeShaun Sims or Darius Phillips (illness) will likely draw the start at cornerback. The fifth-year pro normally handles an every-down role in Cincinnati's secondary, making him a difficult player to replace.

