Rose signed a contract with the Bengals on Monday, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Rose was released by the CLF's Winston Rose on Friday, and he's now successfully earned an opportunity with the Bengals. With the regular season already having concluded, Rose will set his sights logging an impressive offeason. He led the CLF with nine interceptions in 2019.

