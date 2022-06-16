Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in April that he is happy to see Hubert "back in the mix" this offseason after he missed the entirety of the 2021 season with a torn pectoral, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Hubert suffered this season-ending injury during training camp in July of 2021 and was placed on the Bengals' reserve/non-football injury list Sept. 1 as a result. The 2021 seventh-round pick out of Kansas State should figure to contribute as a deep rotational defensive lineman for Cincinnati this coming season.