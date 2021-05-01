The Bengals selected Hubert in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 235th overall.

Hubert was a very productive three-year starter for Kansas State, making a consistent impact behind the line of scrimmage, but the going might be a bit tougher for him in the NFL due to a poor combination of size (6-foot-3, 258 pounds), reach (31-inch arms) and speed (4.93-second 40). Sometimes skill can overrule a lack of tools, but the only thing tools-wise Hubert has going for him is his standout quickness. But the skills appear present to some extent, at least.