The Bengals placed Su'a-Filo (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Monday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Su'a-Filo's 2019 season was cut short early due to a broken bone in his left leg suffered in late December. Still, he inked a three-year contract with the Bengals in March to take over the starting spot at right guard. As Geoff Hobson of the team's official site noted, Su'a-Filo's health isn't considered to be bad enough to keep him out of practice in a few weeks, so he's likely getting eased into the early stages of camp.