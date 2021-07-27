Su'a-Filo will have to earn a starting job at one of the two guard spots, and is competing with second-round pick Jackson Carman and veteran Quinton Spain, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Bengals will almost certainly go out of their way to let Carman win a job, given his draft cost, so likely it'll come down to a battle between the two veterans. Su'a-Filo missed a huge chunk of the 2020 season due to an ankle injury.