Bengals' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Lands in Cincinnati
Su'a-Filo (lower leg) agreed to terms Wednesday with the Bengals on a three-year, $10 million contract, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Su'a-Filo is working his way back to full health after suffering a broken bone in his lower leg late December, but the injury doesn't appear to have caused any significant concerns for Cincinnati. The 29-year-old guard will likely replace John Miller at right guard for the Bengals.
