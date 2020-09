Su'a-Filo will not return to Sunday's tilt against the Chargers due to an ankle injury, Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer Sports reports.

Su'a-Filo was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to doubtful, then out. If he's unable to get healthy in time for Week 2's tilt against Cleveland on Thursday night, Shaq Calhoun and Fred Johnson will be candidates to fill in at right guard.