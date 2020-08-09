The Bengals activated Su'a-Filo (undisclosed) from the active/PUP list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Su'a-Filo's 2019 season came to an end Week 16, when he suffered a broken bone in his lower leg that required surgery. After hitting free agency in March, he linked up with the Bengals to serve as their starting right guard. His initial activity in camp was delayed as he spent some time on the PUP list, but now that he's received clearance to take the field, he can focus on building a rapport with his new O-line mates.
