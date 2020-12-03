The Bengals activated Su'a-Filo (ankle) off injured reserve Wednesday.
Su'a-Filo has missed essentially the entire season to this point after suffering the ankle injury in Week 1 against the Chargers. Su'a-Filo was absent from Wednesday's injury report, so with the UCLA product officially back, it's unclear what sort of role he'll have with the offensive line heading into Week 13.
