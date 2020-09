Su'a-Filo (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Bengals, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Zac Taylor believes Su'a-Filo could miss additional time, but he'll at least sit out of Thursday's divisional matchup. The Bengals' offensive line was in tough shape already, but for the time being, Shaq Calhoun is slated to start at right guard.