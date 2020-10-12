Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Su'a-Filo (ankle) isn't expected to return to the lineup until Week 10, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The plan is to keep Su'a-Filo shut down through the bye week, which would allow him to return against the Steelers on Nov. 15. Alex Redmond is slated to start at right guard until Su'a-Filo returns.

