site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-xavier-williams-questionable-to-face-washington | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Xavier Williams: Questionable to face Washington
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Williams (back) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Football Team, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Williams put forth a trio of limited practices this week. Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels would be candidates to handled increased defensive snaps in Washington if Williams can't go.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 38 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 26 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read