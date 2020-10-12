site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Xavier Williams: Signs in Cincy
RotoWire Staff
Oct 12, 2020
Williams signed with the Bengals on Monday.
The Bengals placed defensive tackle D.J. Reader (quadriceps) on injured reserve Monday with a potentially season-ending injury, so Williams will add depth at the position moving forward. He's played sparingly over the last two seasons, picking up 10 tackles over six games.
