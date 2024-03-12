Moss agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million contract with the Bengals on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Moss vaults to the No. 1 spot on the running back depth chart for Cincinnati, as the team also released Joe Mixon on Monday. The 26-year-old is cashing in after an impressive showing during Jonathan Taylor's absence from the Colts last season. He finished the 2023 campaign with a career-high 794 yards and five touchdowns through the ground to go along with 192 yards and two touchdowns across 27 receptions through the air.