Moss is expected to miss at least the rest of the regular season due to the neck injury that the Bengals discovered late last week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Moss didn't initially appear on the Bengals' Week 9 injury report until the neck issue resulted in him missing Friday's practice before he was ultimately ruled out in advance of Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders. Head coach Zac Taylor then said Monday that Moss is considered out indefinitely, but Garafolo's report provides a more precise timeline for the running back, who will avoid surgery for the neck injury but will rest for the next two months before he's re-evaluated. With Moss out of the mix for the rest of the regular season and perhaps any potential playoff run that might follow, the Bengals acquired Khalil Herbert from the Bears on Tuesday to bolster their backfield depth behind Chase Brown.