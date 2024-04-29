Moss retains his position atop the Bengals' backfield depth chart following the 2024 NFL Draft, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports.

Moss inked with Cincinnati as a free agent back in March, and though the team will certainly add some UDFAs to the mix, he has to be considered a huge winner for fantasy after the Bengals opted not to spend a single draft pick on the running back position. Coming off a breakout season with the Colts, Moss looks primed for a high-volume role considering his experience between the tackles and on third downs, while Chase Brown could act as a more explosive complement out of the backfield. Both could be intriguing fantasy sleepers in 2024 drafts.