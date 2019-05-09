Benjamin Watson: Expected to sign with Patriots
Watson (appendix) is expected to sign a contract with the Patriots in the near future, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
There are still a "few issues" to sort out, but those issues aren't expected to hold up the deal and it looks like the 14-year vet will return to the team that made him a first-round pick in 2004. Watson figures to step into the No. 1 role in the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement, with Austin Seferian-Jenkins on hand to serve as a receiving complement.
