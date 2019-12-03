Play

Jackson was waived by the Ravens on Monday.

Jackson started the season with the Jets before getting waived following Week 1. He was eventually picked up by the Ravens prior to Week 9. In five games with the team he accrued just five tackles (two solos). The 28-year-old did not even see the field the last two weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories