Bennett Jackson: Joins Baltimore's practice squad
Jackson agreed to join Baltimore's practice squad, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Jackson was waived by the Ravens with an injury settlement in early September. He'll provide depth to a secondary that's dealing with a few injuries.
More News
-
Bennett Jackson: Waived by Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Bennett Jackson: Placed on IR•
-
Giants place OL Will Beatty on PUP list, two others on IR•
-
Giants DB Bennett Jackson out for year with torn ACL•
-
Giants' Bennett Jackson making transition to safety•
-
Giants experimenting with DBs Chykie Brown, Bennett Jackson•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...