Bennett Jackson: Waived by Baltimore
Jackson (undisclosed) was waived with an injury settlement by the Ravens on Thursday, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.
Jackson cleared waivers after landing on injured reserve with the undisclosed injury last week. The 26-year-old can now sign elsewhere -- if healthy -- thanks to the injury settlement.
Ravens' Bennett Jackson: Placed on IR•
Giants place OL Will Beatty on PUP list, two others on IR•
Giants DB Bennett Jackson out for year with torn ACL•
Giants' Bennett Jackson making transition to safety•
Giants experimenting with DBs Chykie Brown, Bennett Jackson•
Giants put seven on practice squad•
